BJP seeks Governor intervention in Nayagarh minor murder case

BHUBANESWAR: As BJP intensified its agitation across the State over the Nayagarh minor murder case, the party MLAs on Tuesday urged Governor Ganeshi Lal to direct the State Government to hand over the case to CBI. BJP legislators led by Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Naik met the Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention for a CBI probe and dismissal of minister Arun Kumar Sahoo from the council of ministers for his alleged complicity in the murder of the five-year-old girl from Nayagarh district.

“The Government was not serious about the case till her parents attempted suicide near the Assembly. We have all the reasons to believe that the Government is trying to shield Sahoo and the prime accused of the case Babuli Nayak,” Naik said. Taking exception to the abrupt ending of the winter session of the Assembly, Naik said they apprised the Governor about the undemocratic manner in which the State government adjourned the House sine die without proper discussion on the matter.

Deputy leader of the Opposition, Bishnu Sethi said, “The Governor is the guardian of the Constitution. We requested him to take appropriate action to protect the sanctity of the Assembly and rein in the Government which is violating all constitutional norms while dealing with the Opposition.” Earlier in the day, activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made an attempt to gherao the official residence of minister Sahoo. Around 50 activists were taken into preventive custody.