STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP seeks Governor intervention in Nayagarh minor murder case

The Government was not serious about the case till her parents attempted suicide near the Assembly.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As BJP intensified its agitation across the State over the Nayagarh minor murder case, the party MLAs on Tuesday urged Governor Ganeshi Lal to direct the State Government to hand over the case to CBI. BJP legislators led by Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Naik met the Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention for a CBI probe and dismissal of minister Arun Kumar Sahoo from the council of ministers for his alleged complicity in the murder of the five-year-old girl from Nayagarh district.

“The Government was not serious about the case till her parents attempted suicide near the Assembly. We have all the reasons to believe that the Government is trying to shield Sahoo and the prime accused of the case Babuli Nayak,” Naik said. Taking exception to the abrupt ending of the winter session of the Assembly, Naik said they apprised the Governor about the undemocratic manner in which the State government adjourned the House sine die without proper discussion on the matter.

Deputy leader of the Opposition, Bishnu Sethi said, “The Governor is the guardian of the Constitution. We requested him to take appropriate action to protect the sanctity of the Assembly and rein in the Government which is violating all constitutional norms while dealing with the Opposition.” Earlier in the day, activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made an attempt to gherao the official residence of minister Sahoo. Around 50 activists were taken into preventive custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp