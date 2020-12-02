STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road repair drive of CMC raises a stink

Similarly, OWSSB recently repaired and reconstructed the road from Manik Ghosh Bazar to Sani Mandir Square.

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After the Orissa High Court pulled up the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) over deteriorating civic conditions, the administration has hurriedly called tenders for repairing roads in different parts of the city. But, the action has raised questions as the tenders allegedly include roads which have either been already repaired or are being developed by some other agencies.

The CMC has floated tenders for repair of roads, drains and drain slabs in 24 wards with an estimated expenditure of Rs 3.15 crore. What has left the locals shocked is that the civic body had included road works that are being carried out under JICA funded Integrated Sanitation Improvement  Project(ISIP) by the Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB). 

A case in point is the road stretch from Brundabati Square to Chandrasekhar temple in Ward 28. The OWSSB started construction of underground chambers and laying of pipes on the stretch just before Diwali. After completion of the underground chambers, OWSSB would have repaired the road. However, with the work lying incomplete till now, the civic body has floated a tender for repair of the same road.

Similarly, OWSSB recently repaired and reconstructed the road from Manik Ghosh Bazar to Sani Mandir Square. However, the civic body has included the road in its tender call notice for repair work. Demanding a probe into the matter, locals alleged that it is being done with ulterior motives.City Engineer Subarao Patra said the allegations are yet to come to his notice and necessary action will be  taken after a compliant is filed.

