Sambalpur doctor donates 20k to HIV patients

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In yet another noble gesture, the Good Samaritan that he is, Dr Shankar Ramchandani of VIMSAR observed the World AIDS Day on Tuesday by donating Rs 10,000 each to two HIV positive patients admitted to the hospital.

One of the patients is from Balangir and works as a mason. He was admitted to the Medicine ward of the hospital last week. The other is a woman, who was admitted to the hospital for treatment of brain infection. Her husband is an HIV patient.

Last year, Dr Ramchandani had cancelled plans to celebrate the birth of his twins and donated Rs 50,000 for the treatment and education of a 12-year-old boy suffering from AIDS.

He said HIV infected people are neglected and their livelihood is also affected due to the discrimination they face. “My intention was to help such people lead a better life. I hope people get inspired by my act and do their bit for the society,” the doctor said.