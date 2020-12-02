STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools may reopen this month

The department is mulling to conduct classes for 100 days in the 2020-21 academic session. 

For representational purposes. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department is considering reopening schools in a graded manner anytime this month after the government allowed it to take a call on the issue. The department had earlier decided to keep schools closed till December 31.

Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that the department is considering the matter but a final decision will be taken only after discussions with all the stakeholders. Officials of the department said as schools have already remained closed since March and new academic session delayed by five months, further delay in reopening of schools may hamper learning, examination process and completion of syllabus that has already been slashed by 30 per cent. 

The department is mulling to conduct classes for 100 days in the 2020-21 academic session.Parents, however, are against the decision which comes at a time when the Health department has warned of a second Covid-19 wave after December 15. “Many other states including neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had allowed reopening of schools but later revised the decision after students and parents were infected last month,” a parent pointed out. 

School sealed
The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday sealed Sai Saraswati Bidyamandir for conducting classes in violation of Covid-19 regulations of the State Government. The school was operational at Chintamaniswar area. Around 30 students were found attending classes in the school during a surprise inspection by BMC officials.

