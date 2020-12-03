STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Admin intervenes to address issues of HIV patients in Jagatsinghpur

The team led by ABDO Debendra Kumar Pradhan, panchayat extension officer Sumitra Swain and others interacted with Sabita and assured her of resolving her problems at the earliest.

Published: 03rd December 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

HIV AIDS

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A team of officials on Wednesday visited the house of an HIV-positive patient Sabita Dei (name changed) in Bansa village under Naugaon block to inquire into her plight and ensure she is extended the benefits of all government schemes. 

The intervention of the district administration came a day after The New Indian Express carried a report  “Deprived of basic facilities, HIV patients deal with social stigma” highlighting the plight of Sabita and other HIV/AIDS patients in the district. Most have been deprived of rightful entitlements under various schemes for housing, drinking water, toilet facility due to official apathy and social stigma. 

A widow, Sabita had been living alone in a thatched house after her husband (also an HIV patient) passed away. She often slept on verandahs of others’ houses as her roof leaked during rains. She had to walk 2 km to relieve herself and take a long trek to fetch water from a public tube well. 

Four months back, an NGO had agreed to construct a toilet under Swachh Bharat scheme but asked her to pay Rs 12,000. Though she paid the amount and materials required were brought, no construction took place.

The team led by ABDO Debendra Kumar Pradhan, panchayat extension officer Sumitra Swain and others interacted with Sabita and assured her of resolving her problems at the earliest. “Earlier, no official had come to my house but yesterday, the block officials visited and assured to conduct inquiry. I am hopeful of positive response,” Sabita told TNIE.

There are as many as 350 HIV positive patients in the district. Of these, only 12 have been covered under ‘Biju Sishu Suraksha’ scheme, 11 under ‘Mo Kudia’, nine under ‘Sukanya’ and one under cow shed scheme. Around 282 patients have been covered under old age pension.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIDS HIV
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp