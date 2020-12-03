CB and Vig start spade work, MLA camp in tizzy  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Vigilance team, camping in Berhampur to investigate the alleged job scam committed by Akash Pathak, on Wednesday visited banks and post offices in the city besides quizzing staff of Forest department.

A seven-member team of the Crime Branch (CB) is also in the city since last three days to look into the financial affairs of IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak’s son Akash. On the day, the CB team visited several places and held discussions with senior police officers.

The anti-corruption agencies are also probing the role of Gopalpur MLA and former minister Pradeep Panigrahy in the job fraud and other irregularities. Panigrahy, whose daughter’s marriage has been fixed with Akash, has already been suspended by the BJD for his alleged links with the Pathaks.

As Panigrahy is likely to face the heat from the anti-corruption agencies, sources said, his supporters including three MLAs are spending sleepless nights over their fate. It was learnt that the CB asked two MLAs to present themselves at Berhampur SP office for interrogation. However, the duo did not turn up. Senior police officials, however, expressed their ignorance over the CB direction to MLAs.

Earlier, the BJP and Congress had demanded an impartial probe and stern action against the MLA alleging his involvement in the job fraud committed by Akash.