STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

IFFCO jetty work stopped over green norm violation

Regional officer of OSPCB, Paradip, Dillip Dash said IFFCO has applied for environmental clearance for the jetty from the Ministry of Environment and Forest but it is yet to be approved.  

Published: 03rd December 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

The under-construction pontoon jetty on Mahanadi river near Musadiha | express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Work on a pontoon jetty of 1,500 tonne capacity being undertaken by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) on banks of Mahanadi river near Musadiha, has been stopped by the Water Resources department for violation of norms. 

IFFCO had started construction of the jetty for operating its barges without obtaining no-objection certificates from Water Resources department and Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and clearance from Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). 

Sources said IFFCO’s Paradip plant generates 90,000 tonne gypsum waste every month. The waste is transported to other states by trucks and trains but frequent agitations by local truck owners association for hike in transport charges has remained a cause of concern for the fertiliser major. In order to address the issue, IFFCO had decided to build the jetty from where barges carrying the waste can be launched. 

However, IFFCO started the construction of its jetty without obtaining the clearances from the state government, CRZ and OPSCB. A team of Irrigation department led by assistant engineer of Mahanadi South Irrigation Sub-division, Paradip Rajesh Mohanty had visited the site and found that the project was being carried out in violation of norms. 

Regional officer of OSPCB, Paradip, Dillip Dash said IFFCO has applied for environmental clearance for the jetty from the Ministry of Environment and Forest but it is yet to be approved.  

Executive engineer of Mahanadi South Irrigation Division Basant Rout said the construction of the jetty was stopped last week basing on a report filed by Mohanty. Sources said IFFCO has sought a no-objection certificate from the Water Resources department and the issue has been escalated to senior officials.

The design of the pontoon jetty was prepared by the Ocean Engineering department of IIT, Madras. An excavator will be mounted on the jetty for loading waste into the barges. 

As many as four bollards 75 metre apart were proposed to be erected for tying the barges and the pontoon. The plan for the jetty was prepared as per the Inland Waterways Authority of India’s (IWAI) proposal to develop six national waterways in the state. 

The authority had signed a memorandum of understanding with the State government and Paradip Port Trust (PPT) on June 30, 2014 for development of the waterways in the first phase. IFFCO had proposed to construct the jetty on its land as per IWAI’s proposal. On October 1 last year, the trust board of PPT had approved a consolidated charge of `36 per tonne for movement of cargo in vessels from hinterland to the port through inland waterways. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp