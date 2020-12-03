Odisha feels the chill, 17 places record 15 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mercury plunged across Odisha as minimum temperature dropped to 15 degree Celsius and below in 17 places on Wednesday.

Sonepur was the coldest place with temperature of 8.8 degree Celsius, while Phulbani shivered at 9 degree.

Angul and Daringibadi reported 10 degree and 10.5 degree C respectively. Temperature hovered around 12 degree C in Bhawanipatna, Keonjhar, Talcher, Baripada, Koraput and Jharsuguda. Capital city Bhubaneswar registered 15 degree C.

The weather office said, cold conditions are expected to continue for next five days.