Prisoner tries to slit throat after court turns down bail

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: An under-trial prisoner lodged in Koraput jail allegedly tried to slit his throat after his bail application was turned down by the court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) on Wednesday.

The condition of Bikash Patra who was arrested in a ganja smuggling case and sent to Koraput jail on October 1 is stable.

On the day, he appeared before the ADJ court for hearing on his bail application through video conferencing from the prison cell along with other inmates.

However, the ADJ rejected his application citing that he has no power to grant bail under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act. After the hearing was completed, Patra picked up an iron piece from the jail dustbin and tried to slit his throat. Other inmates promptly snatched the sharp object.

However, he had sustained injuries near one of his ears. The jail authorities rushed the UTP to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital.

Jailer GB Sahu said, condition of the UTP was stable and he would be discharged from hospital on Thursday.