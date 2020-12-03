STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

TTPS closure: GRIDCO allays power scarcity fear

The State government has encouraged the NTPC to go for expansion of the TTPS, they said. 

Published: 03rd December 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There will be no power shortage in the State even if the 460 MW Talcher thermal power station (TTPS) of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) stops functioning after December 31, claimed the Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) on Wednesday. 

The TTPS has not yet complied with the applicable environmental pollution control norms for which it may not run beyond December 31 unless the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) accords necessary approval or time extension. However, as per GRIDCO’s long term demand and supply projection, the State will have surplus power till 2029-30 fiscal, officials of the Corporation said. 

Odisha has made adequate arrangements for procurement of power to the tune of 6,700 MW of installed capacity by signing PPAs with the generators. However, the present average demand of power in the State is 3,041 MW and availability is 4,394 MW.  

The surplus power of around 600 to 700 MW is being sold through power exchange after meeting the State’s demand, GRIDCO officials said and added that considering this trend the State will continue with the average power surplus for another 10 years and no power scarcity will be faced by the consumers even if the TTPS generation is stopped at the end of December. 

They also stated that TTPS is a 50 year old plant and its life, as per Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) order, was going to be over by March 2021. The State government has encouraged the NTPC to go for expansion of the TTPS, they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp