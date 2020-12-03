Woman Maoist carrying Rs 4 lakh reward surrenders

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A hardcore woman Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head surrendered before Koraput police on Wednesday.She was identified as 23-year-old Rame Madkami of Kurub village within Kalimela police limits in Malkangiri district. Rame was an area committee member (ACM) of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) and working in the protection party of top Maoist leader Rama Krishna alias RK.

Rame Madkami

The woman Maoist surrendered before Koraput SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo at the police headquarters. Bhamoo said at the age of 16, Rame was inducted in Sanskrutika Gana Natya Mandali, the cultural wing of CPI (Maoist) outfit in 2013. Later, she was imparted military training and armed with a .303 rifle by the party. For her active participation in the party, she was promoted to ACM and given an INSAS rifle. She was posted in RK’s protection group.

The SP said Rame was involved in more than 10 incidents of exchange of fire with security forces at Bastar in Chhattisgarh, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Koraput and Malkangiri districts as well as other places.

Rame said she left the Maoist party after being disheartened by the activities of senior leaders who mostly spoke Telugu. “I was disgusted with the killing of civilians by Maoists despite protests by locals. Besides, I received a bullet injury during an exchange of fire in the forest near Landulu village within Pedabailu police limits of Andhra Pradesh. The Maoist leaders did not provide proper medical care to me. Despite being injured, I came to surrender,” she revealed.

Bhamoo said the Rs 4 lakh reward will be given to Rame as she surrendered voluntarily. Besides, she will be rehabilitated as per the surrender policy of Odisha government.Rame’s surrender comes as a jolt to the Maoists who are observing the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week from December 2 to 8.

High alert for PLGA week in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Security has been beefed up across the tribal-dominated district in view of the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) week celebration by Maoists, which began on Wednesday. During the week, which will continue till December 8, the ultras are likely to organise meetings in different villages to induct tribal youths into PLGA. On the day, many banners and posters surfaced at several places in the district which urged people to join PLGA and oppose Operation Green Hunt. The rebels usually resort to violent methods during this PLGA week celebration to make their presence felt in the region. High alert has been sounded in sensitive areas while both the district police and paramilitary forces have stepped up patrolling and combing operation in vulnerable pockets. As a preventive measure, OSRTC authorities have suspended plying of the State-run buses during the week to avert any untoward incident.