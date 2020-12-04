STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coronavirus in government focus, malaria cases soar in Odisha

Compared to 2019, State sees 13.39 % rise in cases till Oct this year 
 

Published: 04th December 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Malaria

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With all attention centred on Covid-19 management, prevention and control of malaria seems to have taken a back seat in Odisha. Malaria cases have risen significantly in some of the high burden districts which had been witnessing a steady decline in cases.

As per the latest statistics, till October this year, the State recorded 37,652 cases as against 33,207 reported till October in 2019 with a rise of 13.39 per cent (pc). The number of deaths also went up to eight instead of five during the same period last year.

The more deadly plasmodium falciparum parasite contributed to over 91.5 pc (34,450) of the cases as against 90 pc last year. What has emerged as a concern is that Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Malkangiri among the nine districts where the targeted interventions were adopted, have recorded more cases than that of last year.

The malaria situation had improved considerably in these districts in 2018 and 2019. Kalahandi reported 9,054 cases as compared to 4,630 till October 2019 registering a growth of 95.55 pc. Similarly, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Malkangiri recorded 2,976, 5,161 and 7,530 cases against 2,317, 4,794 and 7,507 respectively last year.

“The cases rose in some of the districts due to disruption in distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) and awareness drives in the remote areas due to the prolonged lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak. The activities have been intensified and we hope the situation will improve in the remaining months of this financial year,” said a senior health official. 

There is, however, a silver lining as six high burden districts, Khurda, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Sundargarh have witnessed a decline despite the unavoidable circumstances. 

The cases are down from 4,138 to 3,354 in Koraput, 2,888 to 1,863 in Ganjam, 1,423 to 1,367 in Nabarangpur, 1,107 to 542 in Gajapati 1,310 to 1,197 in Sundargarh and 120 to 62 in Khurda. 

Odisha had recorded 81 per cent decline in malaria cases during 2018 and it was further reduced by 41 per cent in 2019 due to targeted interventions. The malaria cases in the State were 3,47,860 with 24 deaths in 2017. It had come down to 66,311 with death toll at three in 2018.

In 2019, the number further came down to 39,500 and up to April, 2020 the total was 11,302 with one death. The annual parasitic incidence (API) had improved from 10.06 in 2017 to 0.88 in 2019. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha malaria Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp