STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jagannath Temple admin files FIR against Amazon for sale of Nirmalya Mahaprasad

The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Thursday filed an FIR against Amazon India at Simhadwar police station for unauthorised sale of Nirmalya Mahaprasad on its shopping portal.

Published: 04th December 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (File Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

PURI: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Thursday filed an FIR against Amazon India at Simhadwar police station for unauthorised sale of Nirmalya Mahaprasad on its shopping portal. 

Administrator (development) of SJTA, AK Jena, in the FIR, stated that the temple has not permitted anyone to sell the Mahaprasad online but the Nirmalya is found to be sold at an exorbitant rate on Amazon. 

On November 30, a servitor of Sri Jagannath Temple had lodged a police complaint against Amazon for selling the ‘Nirmalya Mahaprasad’ of Lord Jagannath on its portal.  The complainant, Sambhunath Khuntia said the Mahaprasad was available on Amazon for Rs 129.

Administrator (Rituals) Jeetendra Kumar Sahu said as per the record of rights, only the ‘Suaras’ (temple cooks) are authorised to sell the ‘Nirmalya Mahaprasad’ at the Aruna Stambha of the shrine.  “We are consulting legal experts to prevent recurrence of such acts in future,” he said.

Nirmalya is the dried rice Mahaprasad made in the temple. Unlike cooked Mahaprasad which can at best be preserved for a day, Nirmalya can be consumed for several days. When the cooked Mahaprasad ‘anna’ (rice) stock remains unutilised for the day, it is taken to ‘Nirmalya Khala,’ a place in Koili Baikuntha in the temple garden and dried there under the sun. Once dried, it becomes Nirmalya and is made available to devotees in red cloth packets, also known as ‘Kaibalya’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon  Jagannath Temple Nirmalya Mahaprasad
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp