Jajpur: Two youths held for rape

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Two persons were arrested on Thursday in separate incidents of rape in the district. While a 21-year-old man was arrested from Paikarapur village within Jenapur police, another youth was held for attempt to rape in Hatasahi village.

According to police, the 21 year old, Chandan Kumar Malik raped a 19-year-old woman when she had stepped outside her house to attend nature’s call on Tuesday night. Malik took the victim to an abandoned house and raped the woman after gagging her. Basing on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, Jenapur police arrested Malik.

Similarly, the 22-year-old Udaya Kumar was arrested for attempting to rape a married woman on Monday night. He allegedly entered the victim’s house by breaking through the window while she was alone and tried to rape her. When the victim resisted, Udaya threatened to stab her.

Hearing her screams, the woman’s in-laws rushed to her room and Udaya fled the spot. The victim’s husband had gone to his relative’s place when the incident occurred. Basing on a complaint, police arrested Udaya.

