Jilted lover found ‘on fire,’ blames girl’s family

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A youth who was found engulfed in flames before being rescued by villagers in a Jagatsinghpur village late on Wednesday night has alleged that he was set on fire by the family members of a girl he wanted to marry.

Bipin Sahoo, the victim, suffered 80 per cent burn injuries. After preliminary treatment, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. He hails from Bhuban in Dhenkanal district and was staying in Deriki where the incident occurred. He was working as a mason for the last three years.

Last night, hearing his screams, villagers found Bipin on fire. After dousing the flames, locals rushed him to the district headquarters hospital. During treatment, he alleged that family members of the girl with whom he was in a relationship earlier, poured petrol on him and set him afire to kill him. The place where Bipin was found in flames is 500 metre from the girl’s house. However, the villagers who rescued the youth saw none at the spot.

Villagers suspect that Bipin may have tried to commit suicide as he was frustrated over his rejection by the girl. Sources said the girl’s parents were against the love affair and she had broken up with him. Two years back, Bipin had allegedly abducted the girl and taken her to his native place at Bhuban. The girl’s mother then lodged a complaint basing on which police rescued her. However, the case was amicably settled between the two families and Bipin was spared.

On Thursday, a police team led by Jagatsinghpur SDPO Priya Ranjan Satpathy rushed to Deriki village and began investigation. Though no FIR has been filed yet, police have started investigation on the basis of Bipin’s allegation.