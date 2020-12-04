Odisha: Mild tremor in Mayurbhanj district, no injury or damage to property

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An earthquake with a magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on late Thursday night.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the low-intensity earthquake occurred at 2:13 am and the tremors were recorded at a depth of 63 km at latitude 22.14 and longitude 86.05.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas said no damage has been reported in the Mayurbhanj district.

Mayurbhanj district officials said the tremors were felt in Udala sub-division, Khunta block, and other areas for about two/three seconds.

On August 8, an earthquake of 3.8 magnitude was reported in the Gajapati district at around 7.10 am and there was no damage to property.