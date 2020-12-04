Rs 1.28 crore more in Akash Patha's accounts as probe intensifies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Odisha Vigilance on Thursday detected cash deposits of another Rs 1.28 crore in the bank accounts of Akash Pathak, son of arrested and suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak.

The deposits were found in Akash’s bank accounts in Bhubaneswar and Pune raising the total deposits in his accounts so far to Rs 16.05 crore. Out of these, Rs 10.76 crore are cash deposits. During investigation, the anti-corruption agency has also traced more number of bank accounts in the name Abhay, Akash and other family members in Balangir and Berhampur.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate, which Vigilance had approached for investigation into alleged money laundering, also joined the probe on the day. “We have started probe and would look into financial affairs and deposits made by the father-son duo,” said Joint Director Madhav Chandra Mishra.

The ED was roped in for investigation as vigilance is not vested with power to probe under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Sources said the ED is approaching banks and other law enforcement agencies to get details about the financial transactions and bank deposits of Akash.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch intensified its probe into the alleged job fraud committed by Akash and has reportedly gathered some vital clues. Assisted by Vigilance, the team in two groups visited various banks, post offices, insurance companies and Forest department offices in the city for the second consecutive day. Abhay served as Berhampur DFO from 2004 to 2006 and general manager of OFDC from 2008 to 2014.

The officials reportedly collected a number of important documents from Forest department offices. Besides, seven accounts in three banks and six policies in two insurance companies in father-son duo’s names have been detected. The team also quizzed 14 persons in connection with alleged job fraud by Akash.

Though identity of persons being interrogated are yet to be disclosed, a senior police officer said they include victims of the fraud and supporters of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy whose daughter’s marriage has been fixed with Akash.

All the persons were quizzed at the IPS mess on the premises of district police headquarters. Many others whose links with the MLA have been established, are likely to face the heat soon. Meanwhile, the news of Panigrahy’s arrest by the Crime Branch has triggered panic among his supporters. While some of his loyalists have gone into hiding at unknown places, others have left for Bhubaneswar.

