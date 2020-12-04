STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rs 1.28 crore more in Akash Patha's accounts as probe intensifies

The deposits were found in Akash’s bank accounts in Bhubaneswar and Pune raising the total deposits in his accounts so far to Rs 16.05 crore.

Published: 04th December 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Odisha Vigilance on Thursday detected cash deposits of another Rs 1.28 crore in the bank accounts of Akash Pathak, son of arrested and suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak. 

The deposits were found in Akash’s bank accounts in Bhubaneswar and Pune raising the total deposits in his accounts so far to Rs 16.05 crore. Out of these, Rs 10.76 crore are cash deposits.  During investigation, the anti-corruption agency has also traced more number of bank accounts in the name Abhay, Akash and other family members in Balangir and Berhampur. 

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate, which Vigilance had approached for investigation into alleged money laundering, also joined the probe on the day. “We have started probe and would look into financial affairs and deposits made by the father-son duo,” said Joint Director Madhav Chandra Mishra.

The ED was roped in for investigation as vigilance is not vested with power to probe under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Sources said the ED is approaching banks and other law enforcement agencies to get details about the financial transactions and bank deposits of Akash. 

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch intensified its probe into the alleged job fraud committed by Akash and has reportedly gathered some vital clues. Assisted by Vigilance, the team in two groups visited various banks, post offices, insurance companies and Forest department offices in the city for the second consecutive day. Abhay served as Berhampur DFO from 2004 to 2006 and general manager of OFDC from 2008 to 2014.

The officials reportedly collected a number of important documents from Forest department offices. Besides, seven accounts in three banks and six policies in two insurance companies in father-son duo’s names have been detected. The team also quizzed 14 persons in connection with alleged job fraud by Akash.

Though identity of persons being interrogated are yet to be disclosed, a senior police officer said they include victims of the fraud and supporters of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy whose daughter’s marriage has been fixed with Akash. 

All the persons were quizzed at the IPS mess on the premises of district police headquarters. Many others whose links with the MLA have been established, are likely to face the heat soon. Meanwhile, the news of Panigrahy’s arrest by the Crime Branch has triggered panic among his supporters. While some of his loyalists have gone into hiding at unknown places, others have left for Bhubaneswar.

Money trail
Deposits were found in Akash’s bank accounts in Bhubaneswar and Pune 
The total deposits in his accounts increased to Rs 16.05 crore 
Of the amount, Rs 10.76 crore are cash deposits 
Anti-corruption agency traces more bank accounts in the name Abhay, Akash and other family members in Balangir and Berhampur

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIT Abhay Kant Pathak Akash Pathak
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp