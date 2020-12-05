STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chellakumar admits differences among Congmen over probe

The clarification from the Odisha in-charge comes days after two senior MLAs Suresh Routray and Santosh Singh Saluja expressed displeasure over the change of party’s stand on the incident.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AFTER facing criticism over the decision not to raise the issue of Nayagarh minor girl murder case following the State government’s announcement of a court monitored SIT probe, Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar on Friday admitted to differences among the party leaders over the matter.

Chellakumar, who arrived here on a two-day visit, said the Congress wants early justice for the family of the minor girl. There was some miscommunication between the party MLAs over the issue which has been sorted out, he said.

The clarification from the Odisha in-charge comes days after two senior MLAs Suresh Routray and Santosh Singh Saluja expressed displeasure over the change of party’s stand on the incident. Chellakumar said, “How can we trust a CBI probe as it has failed to expose several scams and nab the accused for the last 15 years in Odisha. For this reason, we had demanded an SIT probe monitored by the Orissa High Court. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had accepted the demand.”

The issue was also discussed in the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held here on Friday. Sources said the two MLAs were told that differences in the party should not have been expressed outside and the party should always speak in one voice on any issue. Chellakumar asked the party to be people-oriented and work unitedly.  Chellakumar along with a delegation of senior leaders including the OPCC president will visit the village of the minor girl in Nayagarh district on Saturday.

