Ganjam offers Rs 5,000 reward for child marriage informers

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange on Friday announced a reward of Rs 5,000 to persons sharing information about child marriage in the district.

He assured that identities of informers will not be disclosed. In a virtual meeting, Kulange directed anganwadi workers and Child Development Project Officers to exercise vigil on cases of child marriage. He also asked anganwadi workers to convince pregnant women against sex determination tests.

Interacting with anganwadi members, he informed that construction of houses for Misson Shakti and anganwadi centres in all 22 blocks of the district will be taken up soon.

Last month, Kulange had announced Rs 10,000 reward to those providing information on sex determination tests in the district.