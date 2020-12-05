Institute of Life Sciences to start teachers’ training in biotech

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) has decided to start teachers’ training in biotechnology and an internship programme for Plus II Science pass-outs from next year. Speaking at the ‘Virtual Open Day and Science Festival’ on Friday, ILS Director Dr Ajay Parida said nearly 100 science teachers from different schools in the State will be trained every year. Divided in three batches, they will be taught new technologies and innovations and have an opportunity to interact with laboratory scientists here during the 21-day programme, he said.

“The five-month internship programme for Plus II Science students will be based on both theory and practice so that they can be immediately appointed as laboratory technicians or assistants in diagnostic centres. Twenty candidates will be selected and given hands-on training,” he informed.

Inaugurating the festival, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda said the State government is undertaking various initiatives for promotion of scientific education, research and entrepreneurship. Science centres will be opened in each district and planetariums at six locations in the State, he added.

Principal Secretary of Science and Technology department Santosh Sarangi complemented the efforts of both the ILS and RMRC for facilitating the testing during the Covid-19 pandemic.RMRC Director Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Dr Jyotirmayee Dash from IACS, Kolkata, Bedanga Das Mohapatra from NISER and Dr Amulya Panda from Delhi-based NII interacted with the participants. More than 2500 students from across the State and outside participated through virtual platform.