Mounting woes for MLA aides, Ganjam BJD happy  

CB continues interrogation of people close to Pradeep Panigrahy

Published: 05th December 2020 06:44 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A day after expelled BJD leader and MLA Pradeep Panigrahy was arrested, trouble seems to have mounted for his loyalists too with the Crime Branch (CB) receiving allegations of huge financial transactions made in the past few years.

The allegations include deposit of `75 lakh in Panigrahy’s account by one Rabindra Sahu, relative of a liquor baron who had also made another deposit of `40 lakh. The CB team has been intimated about Panigrahy receiving over `2.5 crore in his account during the last four months, sources in the agency said.
BJD’s Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik took to microblogging site Twitter and in a series of posts, claimed that Panigrahy had received payments from liquor baron, petrol pump owner and others in the last few months.

On Friday, the CB continued interrogation of people close to the MLA besides branch officials of three banks and two insurance companies in the city. Supporters of Panigrahy were made to wait for hours together at different police stations before being sent home. They have been asked to again be present at police stations on Saturday for further questioning.Sources said police officials are collecting information from these persons and passing it to the CB team. 

The CB officials are tight-lipped on the information collected against Pathak duo and Panigrahy but said they have got vital clues against the trio. A senior CB officer said, “We are verifying the evidence and allegations and some more BJD leaders and traders would be called for interrogation if necessary.”

Meanwhile, Ganjam BJD is in a celebratory mood after the MLA’s arrest. Soon after the news of Panigrahy’s arrest broke out on Thursday night, BJD workers burst crackers raising slogans in favour of party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Hailing the action, BJD leaders praised BJD supremo for his zero tolerance against corruption. Ganjam BJD president Dr Ramesh Chandra Chau Patnaik justified the action and said the party president has executed his policy of corrupt-free Government. He expelled Panigrahy for his links with tainted IFS officer Abhay Pathak and his son Akash.

Similarly, BJD MLA of Berhampur Bikram Panda said by initiating action against Panigrahy, the Chief Minister has proved that he believes in transparent governance.

