NCPCR asks Collector, SP to appear in person with action taken report on December 9

Published: 05th December 2020 09:59 AM

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The  National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday issued summons to the Nayagarh Collector and SP to appear before it on December 9 in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of the five-year-old girl at Jadupur village in July this year.

Commission Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo stated that the panel has received complaints alleging human organ trafficking. “ The Nayagarh DM (District Magistrate) and SP have been directed to appear before NCPCR in person through video-conferencing on December 9 at 12 pm,” Kanoongo told TNIE. 

They have been asked to be present with a detailed action taken report (ATR), copy of the FIR and all relevant documents pertaining to the matter.Taking cognisance of the alleged murder of the girl and police inaction in the case, the Commission had earlier asked the Chief Secretary to submit a report in the connection. It had also taken note of the allegations that the parents of the girl were being threatened with dire consequences and had left their house out of fear.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Orissa High Court, Nayagarh police has provided security to the parents of the girl but they refused to return to their home in Jadupur village until receiving justice for their daughter. Ashok Sahoo and his wife Saudamini have been staying away from their own house since over a month after they were reportedly attacked by four to five miscreants on October 21.

“We received police security on Thursday evening but will continue to stay in our relative’s house till the accused are arrested,” Sahoo said.A woman personal security officer has been provided to Saudamini and a male PSO has been deployed for Ashok. “Besides, five police personnel have been positioned outside the house where the couple is currently staying. The personnel will remain there 24X7,” said Nayagarh SP Pratyush Diwakar. 

Sahoo said they were cooperating with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed on the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on November 27, he said. The team led by senior IPS officer Arun Bothra and around 10 Crime Branch officers are camping in Nayagarh since the last three days for investigation. Though the victim’s parents have been demanding a probe by the CBI, they have expressed hope after Bothra was appointed as the SIT chief.

“SIT chief Arun Bothra had met us recently. We know that he has cracked sensitive cases in the past and are hopeful he will succeed in arresting the accused in our case,” said Sahoo.

Sources said the SIT team has collected the post-mortem and forensics reports along with other evidences and has started examining the documents. “The team has collected some clues and has also interacted with villagers as part of the investigation,” they added.

