Odisha farmers extend support to the strike

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Farmers of Odisha have extended support to the Bharat Bandh call given by the farmer leaders at Delhi against the new agriculture laws.

“We have decided to extend our support to the ongoing protest and will make the strike a success in the State if the demands are not met,” said Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) convenor Akshay Kumar after attending a meeting at Singhu border in Delhi on Friday.

Kumar said that all farmers under the banner of Samyukta Krushak Morcha will join the nationwide strike.

“The Centre is yet to take a call on withdrawal of the new farm laws. If it does not accept our demands in the meeting tomorrow, our protest will intensify,” he said.

Apart from asking the Centre to roll back the new farm laws, the farmers have also renewed their demand for MSP guarantee.