OSRTC buses resume service in Koraput dist

JEYPORE: After an eight-month hiatus, the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) resumed its bus service from Jeypore depot on Friday. However, regular bus service on all the routes will restart only after the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week of the Maoists comes to and end on December 8.

The bus services were suspended after the Covid-19 pandemic gripped State in April this year. The OSRTC authorities have allowed plying of buses on select routes. Official sources confirmed resumption of regular bus service on all routes after December 8.

President of Jeypore OSRTC workers’ union Bala Ray said, “We are happy that the authorities resumed the bus services from Jeypore depot. We will extend full cooperation to the administration.” After the buses went off road, more than 100 OSRTC employees were rendered jobless.

The OSRTC had reopened Jeypore depot by engaging old staff from December 1. Earlier, all the existing staff of Jeypore depot were shifted to Malkangiri, Rayagada and Vizianagaram offices of the OSRTC after allegations of financial irregularities came to the fore.

Sources said after the unlock process started in July, OSRTC engaged its buses for transportation of migrant workers of Koraput and nearby districts. However, financial irregularities were detected during transport of migrant workers. Some of the bus staff allegedly misappropriated around `25 lakh.

The authorities held as many as 80 staff responsible for the financial fraud. In October, OSRTC closed its Jeypore depot for a temporary period and asked the erring staff to refund the Government money.