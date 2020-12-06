STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Autopsy report shows 20 injuries on Ramesh’s body prior to his death in police custody

Besides, a deep injury was found on his head as a result of which the blood got clotted. The viscera analysis report is yet to be received from the State forensic laboratory. 

By Express News Service

PURI: The post mortem report of K Ramesh, who was allegedly tortured to death in police custody has revealed 20 injuries in his body prior to his demise.

The report stated, Ramesh received critical injuries on his knee, both his legs, hands and palm. Besides, a deep injury was found on his head as a result of which the blood got clotted.

The viscera analysis report is yet to be received from the State forensic laboratory. 

As per National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) norms, the post-mortem on Ramesh’s body was conducted in the presence of a magistrate and the entire process was video recorded. 

Police have been maintaining that Ramesh was injured in a scuffle with its personnel at Mangalahat locality on November 18.

It said Ramesh was planning to commit a crime and sustained the injuries while the police personnel were trying to arrest him.

After the scuffle, he was taken to the police station and died while being shifted to the district headquarters hospital. 

However, locals who alleged he was tortured to death in police custody following which they staged an agitation. 

The post-mortem on Ramesh’s body was conducted under tight security and he was then taken to Swargadwar for cremation through the back gate of the hospital.

Former Puri SP Akhileswar Singh had claimed to have sought a judicial inquiry into the incident while denying Ramesh was killed in police custody. 

