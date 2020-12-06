STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress seeks BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahy’s expulsion from Odisha Assembly

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Congress workers of Gopalpur urged him to write to the Speaker of the Assembly for revoking his membership of the House.

Published: 06th December 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Gopalpur MLA Dr Pradeep Panigrahy

Gopalpur MLA Dr Pradeep Panigrahy

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Expelled BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahy, who has been arrested for alleged involvement in the recruitment scam, is facing the heat from all sides of the political spectrum.

The Congress on Saturday demanded his expulsion from the Odisha Legislative Assembly. 

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Congress workers of Gopalpur urged him to write to the Speaker of the Assembly for revoking his membership of the House.

They said Panigrahy has not visited his constituency in the last two years due to which development of the region has taken a big hit.

They stated that after his arrest for being involved in the cheating racket, he has lost all credibility and should not represent the constituency.

The money collected by Akash Pathak, son of IFS officer Abhay Pathak, and Panigrahy from the unemployed youths should be immediately refunded to them, they demanded.

The Ganjam unit of BJP took the Pathak case further, drawing Forest Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and other senior forest officials into the case.

They demanded the probe to expanded further to Arukha, insinuating his close ties with Pathak.

“Pathak indulged in corruption during his tenure in Ganjam and this could not have been possible without the help of Arukha and other higher-ups in the department,” district BJP president Bibhuti Jena said. 

Meanwhile, the team of Crime Branch, which has been camping in Berhampur city for the last week to probe irregularities committed by Pathak and his son, sent back some of its officials.

The agency had got evidence of transactions worth crores in Panigrahy’s bank accounts. The details of the transactions were sent to Enforcement Directorate which has sought the details from banks concerned.

The ED also asked the banks to provide details of Panigrahy’s supporters who deposited lakhs of rupees in the legislator’s account.

It also asked the sub-registrar’s offices at various places in Ganjam district to furnish the details of immovable property owned by Panigrahy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pradeep Panigrahy recruitment scam BJD Congress
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp