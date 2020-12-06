Congress seeks BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahy’s expulsion from Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Expelled BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahy, who has been arrested for alleged involvement in the recruitment scam, is facing the heat from all sides of the political spectrum.

The Congress on Saturday demanded his expulsion from the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Congress workers of Gopalpur urged him to write to the Speaker of the Assembly for revoking his membership of the House.

They said Panigrahy has not visited his constituency in the last two years due to which development of the region has taken a big hit.

They stated that after his arrest for being involved in the cheating racket, he has lost all credibility and should not represent the constituency.

The money collected by Akash Pathak, son of IFS officer Abhay Pathak, and Panigrahy from the unemployed youths should be immediately refunded to them, they demanded.

The Ganjam unit of BJP took the Pathak case further, drawing Forest Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and other senior forest officials into the case.

They demanded the probe to expanded further to Arukha, insinuating his close ties with Pathak.

“Pathak indulged in corruption during his tenure in Ganjam and this could not have been possible without the help of Arukha and other higher-ups in the department,” district BJP president Bibhuti Jena said.

Meanwhile, the team of Crime Branch, which has been camping in Berhampur city for the last week to probe irregularities committed by Pathak and his son, sent back some of its officials.

The agency had got evidence of transactions worth crores in Panigrahy’s bank accounts. The details of the transactions were sent to Enforcement Directorate which has sought the details from banks concerned.

The ED also asked the banks to provide details of Panigrahy’s supporters who deposited lakhs of rupees in the legislator’s account.

It also asked the sub-registrar’s offices at various places in Ganjam district to furnish the details of immovable property owned by Panigrahy.