Gold, silver ornaments worth over Rs 2.5 crore seized in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Berhampur police on Saturday evening seized gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 2.5 crore from a car and detained three persons in Andhapasara area in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the car and seized 6.77 kg gold and 239.67 kg silver ornaments kept in its two cabinets set-up under the front and rear seats.

“Initial investigation suggests the trio was coming from Salem in Tamil Nadu to Berhampur. Probe is on to ascertain the delivery point of the consignment in Berhampur’s Prem Nagar area,” said a police officer.

Police suspect the accused were carrying the ornaments to deliver them to various jewellery stores in Berhampur. The trio had kept the ornaments in secret cabinets to hoodwink the police officers at various checkpoints enroute and evade payment of taxes, said sources. They have been detained for further investigation.

“Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials have reached the spot and are verifying the documents relating to the jewellery. The car has also been seized,” said the police officer.