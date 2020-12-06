Minor girl murder: From Nayagarh battlefield, BJP, Congress vow justice

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Turning up the heat on BJD government over the Nayagarh minor girl murder case, top leaders of BJP and Congress made a beeline for Jadupur village on Saturday to meet the victim’s parents and extend their support to them.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Congress Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar led delegations to the village even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has started its investigation and interrogated the prime accused Babuli Nayak.

While the BJP reiterated the demand for a CBI probe and resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo, Congress targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

Patra questioned the SIT probe stating, a fair investigation by any of the State agencies would not be possible until Sahoo is removed from the Council of Ministers and his membership from the Assembly is revoked.

He met the parents of the girl and announced that the BJP will soon start a mass agitation to ensure justice for the family.

Accusing Sahoo of putting pressure on the administration to protect the accused, Patra claimed that villagers know who kidnapped and murdered the girl but are afraid to come out with details because they are scared of the minister.

“The Collector and SP are busy trying to hush up the case,” he alleged.

The Congress delegation comprising Chellakumar, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra and other senior leaders made an on the spot assessment by visiting her parents, the place where she was playing and the spot from where her body was recovered.

Stating that the Congress wants justice for the minor girl, Chellakumar said that the party had demanded an SIT probe from the beginning. Referring to the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha, he said 528 minor girls from Odisha are missing.

“What happened to other incidents of crime against women and why BJP is silent on them,” he asked and added, “Whosoever is the culprit in the case should get punishment.”

The OPCC president targeted Naveen along with the BJP stating both are hand in glove in the case.

“This is not the first time that crime against women has taken place in Odisha. The BJP is demanding Sahoo’s resignation only to protect the Chief Minister. Congress wants the resignation of the Chief Minister, “Patnaik said.

Meanwhile, the SIT, led by IG Arun Bothra, questioned prime suspect Nayak and his son on Friday. “The team conducted searches at Nayak’s three-storey house in Jadupur village and collected details of his vehicles and his drivers,” said sources.

The officers also went to the house of Bijay Behera, one of Nayak’s drivers, at Itamati area. Behera was questioned by the SIT officers at Nayagarh Town police station for about two hours.

