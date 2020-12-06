STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha farmers stage stir over procurement of paddy, taken into custody 

In Sambalpur, the farmers under the banner of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanway Samiti (POKSSS) blocked NH-53 at Sindurpankh. 

Published: 06th December 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers staging protest on NH-53 at Sindurpankh in Sambalpur. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Over 50 farmers were taken into custody by police in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts for staging road block demanding procurement of paddy on the basis of crop cutting report, submitted by the Agriculture department. They were also protesting irregularities in the centralised token system. 

In Sambalpur, the farmers under the banner of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanway Samiti (POKSSS) blocked NH-53 at Sindurpankh. Saroj, a farmers’ leader said issues relating to paddy procurement are different in districts but the decisions are taken in Bhubaneswar. He said the decision to procure paddy on per acre basis should be decided at the district level.

Similarly, the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) must be entrusted the task of generating tokens for sale of paddy at mandis.

“Such decisions must be decentralised else the situation will only worsen in the coming days,” said the farmers. 

In Bargarh, the farmers blocked NH-53 at Attabira due to which vehicular movement was affected. SDPO Deepak Kumar Gochhayat said as the road was blocked by the farmers for more than five hours, police had to take a few of them into preventive custody. 

The farmers denied any talks with representatives of the district administration who arrived at the spot to hold discussions.

They said it is not justified to hold discussions when the farmers are being arrested. 

The agitators said the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) Department has decided to procure 19 quintal of paddy per acre of land in irrigated belt and 13 quintal paddy per acre in non-irrigated belt during the current kharif season. 

However, the decision will result in losses for the farmers as the yield per acre is usually higher than the given limit and they might have to sell the surplus crop at distress prices.

This apart, the farmers of the region are also disgruntled over the centralised token system. 

Though majority of the farmers have harvested their crops, many of them have not received the tokens to sell their paddy.

Besides many others have received the token to sell the paddy on dates, much later than the possible paddy selling dates, they had mentioned during the registration.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp