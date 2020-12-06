Seven injured in group clash in Balungabandi village over road construction

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As many as seven persons were injured, three of them critically, in a group clash over construction of a road in Balungabandi village within Jajpur Road police limits on Saturday.

Sources said the road is being constructed in the village under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

While some villagers had been alleging that the material used by the contractor for constructing the road are sub-standard, a few have been supporting the contractor.

The two groups clashed after the ones against the contractor sought to replace him on the day. It all started with arguments and later blows were traded as the situation worsened.

Those who sustained injuries in the clash were rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment and later three of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

Two separate complaints were filed with Danagadi police outpost by both the groups. The incident is being probed.