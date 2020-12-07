STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Bandh worry for Odisha Civil Services candidates

The candidates will appear the papers at their respective centres in Puri, Balasore, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. 

Exam

Representational image. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharat Bandh call given by different farmers’ organisations on December 8 has posed a problem for around 1,900 candidates who will be appearing the Odisha Civil Services (Main) Examination-2019 from Monday. 

Candidates are worried as the general studies Paper-I and Paper-II are scheduled on December 8. The candidates will appear the papers at their respective centres in Puri, Balasore, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. 

The candidates have requested the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to either reschedule the date of the general studies papers or facilitate their smooth movement to the examination centres on the day. “Many candidates who will require to travel from far off places may face problem due to disruption in public and private transport on the day. Besides, closure of shops and markets will cause further trouble for them as candidates have to appear the papers in two sittings between 9 am and 5 pm and there will be lunch break in between,” said a candidate. The OPSC authorities couldn’t be reached for their comments. 

Meanwhile, Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) has appealed the candidates to reach the exam centres by early morning on December 8 as public transport facility will get disrupted in the State from 6 am onwards on the day. 

“We appeal to the candidates cooperate with us and reach the examination centres much ahead of the time to avoid inconvenience,” said NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar. Naba Nirman youth wing leader MD Manwar Ali said candidates will be allowed to go to the examination centre. The Civil Services (Main) Exam will continue till December 31. 

