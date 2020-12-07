CB to seek Akash Pathak’s remand over job scam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch (CB) is set to seek remand of Akash Pathak, son of suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak, for questioning him in connection with cheating job aspirants with assurance of providing them employment in Tata Motors.

Akash and his father are in judicial custody since their arrest by the Vigilance on November 27. The CID/CB has also begun questioning Akash’s personal assistant David Peter in connection with the cheating case. Sources said David has so far remained tight-lipped and has told officers that he was not privy to any of Akash’s dealings. Akash did not involve anyone in his personal work, he has reportedly stated.

“CB is planning to bring Akash on remand to match the statements given by him and David. If required, the duo will be questioned together,” sources said. David had been posted at Akash’s Pune office but visited Bhubaneswar several times with the latter. On July 11, Akash, David and eight others had boarded a charter flight from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here to Pune, CB sources said.