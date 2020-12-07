Odisha's Sambalpur plans facelift for public toilets

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: To improve hygiene, as well as user experience, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), has taken up renovation of public and community toilets in the city. In the first phase 23 public toilets have been identified for the facelift.

There are 74 public and community and 18 modular toilets in the city. Lately, the number of people using public toilets has increased due to strict enforcement and growing awareness which has necessitated maintenance. Moreover, as the civic body is gearing up for Swachh Survekshan 2021, the plans for upgradation for toilets have been given major emphasis.

Enforcement Officer of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said, “We had received ISO certification for 52 public toilets last year and 16 more this year. To continue the certification, we need to maintain certain standards in the toilets for which we have chalked out a plan to develop the existing infrastructure. For the time being we have identified 23 toilets for the facelift. Some of them are very old and were badly in need of an upgradation.”

He said the renovation work will include restoration of tiles, doors and windows, toilet fittings and installation of exhaust fans. The toilets will also be made accessible for the differently-abled.