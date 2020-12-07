Puri custodial death: Baseli Sahi Inspector transferred

By Express News Service

PURI: A day after postmortem report of K Ramesh, who was allegedly tortured to death in police custody, revealed 20 injuries on his body, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Baseli Sahi police station Jibanananda Jena was transferred to the State headquarters on Sunday.

Jena was transferred to the police headquarters as per the norms of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to facilitate impartial investigation.

Earlier, SP Akhileswar Singh was transferred to police headquarters while three lower-ranked personnel of Baseli Sahi police station were placed under suspension.

The postmortem report revealed that Ramesh received critical injuries on his knee, both his legs, hands and palm. Besides, he sustained a fatal injury on his head as a result of which the blood got clotted.In a press meet, then Puri SP Singh had denied that Ramesh was killed in police custody. He maintained that Ramesh was injured when police tried him to arrest at Mangalaghat on November 18. He was brought to Baseli Sahi police station but died on way to the district headquarters hospital.

Earlier, local residents, lawyers, social activists and leaders of BJP and Congress staged protests demanding shifting of the IIC. Besides, the IIC’s arrest was also demanded for a fair probe.