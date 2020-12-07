Sarpanchs resent block officials’ project neglect in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Sarpanchs of villages in Balikuda are up in arms against the block officials over initiation of projects without consulting them or gaining consent of local people’s representatives.

The sarpanch association alleged the officials have been implementing projects without the consent of zilla parishad members, sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members. In a meeting of the association, chairman of Balikuda block, Madhusmita Sahoo said the block officials have been ignoring her while transferring employees, selection of beneficiaries for various schemes and other activities. Sahoo said she was not invited to the inauguration of Mahasangh Sabha Griha of Odisha Livelihood Mission last month.

Secretary of the assocation, Ramesh Paital alleged irregularities in implementation of projects and selection of beneficiaries for various schemes in block. He said geo-tagging for selection of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was manipulated to include names of ineligible persons in the list.

Citing an example, the association’s members said one Basudev Nayak of Anantapur panchayat was granted Rs 20,000 for setting up a nutri-garden. The local panchayat had not given its consent for the same. It is alleged that Nayak usurped the funds and did not develop the garden.

Besides, around 12,600 ration card holders in the block have not yet been given free foodgrains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The sarpanchs have also not been reimbursed the amount spent on the temporary medical centres in their respective areas, the association claimed.

President of the association, Niranjan Panda said the matter will be taken up before the district administration and if the issues are not addressed, they will resort to agitation.