115 villages to get piped water supply by December 2021

An intake well will also be constructed at Kiakata for drawing of water from the Mahanadi and pipelines laid in all 115 villages. 

Published: 08th December 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

SAMBALPUR: As many as 115 villages under Rairakhol block here will get piped water supply through a mega rural drinking water project by December 2021. The projects by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department in the block will cater to nine panchayats.

A 6 MLD water treatment plant will be set up at Kadaligarh in the block. Besides, 11 overhead tanks will be constructed. Water will be drawn from river Mahanadi at Kiakata in bordering Angul district, which is around 10 km away from Kadaligarh. An intake well will also be constructed at Kiakata for drawing of water from the Mahanadi and pipelines laid in all 115 villages. 

Executive engineer of RWSS, Sambalpur, BP Routray informed that the estimated cost of the drinking water project is `96 crore and Voltas Limited has been entrusted with the work. Work on the project began in April this year. 

“Currently, work on the intake well,  pipelines and overhead tanks is underway while that of the water treatment plant will begin shortly. The project deadline is December, 2021,” he said.

Altogether, 15,000 households will benefit once the project is complete. Water will be supplied to the villages through public stand posts besides household connections, Routray added.

