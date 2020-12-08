Cotton purchase from December 15, ginning centre on cards

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The district administration is gearing up to start cotton procurement in Ganjam from December 15. A ginning centre with a capacity to produce 50 quintal lint cotton per day is also on the anvil.Directing officials to make necessary arrangements, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said despite high demand of cotton in the market, its farming has declined over the years in the district.

As per official records, cotton was cultivated on 858 hectare land in Sanakhemundi, Digapahandi, Chikiti, Patrapur, Shergad, Sorada, Dharakote, Jagannathprasad and Bhanjanagar blocks last year. This year, the cash crop was cultivated on 557 hectare land and it is expected that around 8,4666 quintal cotton will be procured from the farmers. The farmers will be paid `5,825 per quintal and the cotton procured from them will be transported to the ginning centre of regulated market committee at Digapahandi for processing.

The ginning unit, first of its kind in cooperative sector in PPP mode, has been brought up at a total investment of Rs 2.10 crore. The unit will have capacity to produce 50 quintal lint cotton per day benefitting cotton producing areas of Digapahandi, Sanekhmundi, Dharakote, Sheragada, Patrapur, Jagannathprasad and Bhanjanagar blocks of Ganjam district.

“Machinary installation at the unit is in full swing and it will be operational from January 26. The processed cotton at the unit will be sent to different cotton mills in the country. It will have the capacity to produce 50 quintal lint cotton per day,” Kulange informed.