Exams after physical classes: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Monday advised all the State universities and colleges to conduct examinations only after completion of classes in physical mode in the current academic session.

Secretary of Higher Education department Saswat Mishra, in a letter to the vice-chancellors and principals, said though online teaching is continuing, most of the students are unable to get the benefits of digital classes due to various reasons. In this context, it is not desirable to hold examination basing only on online teaching. Conduct of exams should be considered only after resumption of classes in physical mode and completion of syllabus, Mishra advised.

Notably, the government has not taken any decision on reopening of schools either at school level or college level, though departments have been asked to take the decision in this regard as part of the unlock guidelines.

While the School and Mass Education department is planning to reopen schools this month, no date has been announced. The Higher Education department has also not clarified anything in this regard.

