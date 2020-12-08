STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fog alert for coastal, S Odisha

Meanwhile, 15 places in the State recorded less than 15 degree Celsius on Monday. Phulbani was the coldest at 8.5 degree Celsius.

Meteorological Department issues dense fog alert for two days

A thick blanket of fog engulfs Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 10 districts likely to experience foggy conditions with low visibility on Tuesday, the government has put the local administrations on alert, asking them to control movement of vehicles on the roads in the wee hours of the day. The IMD-Odisha has issued a yellow warning of dense fog one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh and Nayagarh on Tuesday. 

Following the IMD alert, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena directed the Collectors and SPs of these districts to monitor and control traffic on the roads during the time. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at one or two places in north coastal Odisha districts, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Boudh, Rayagada, Nayagarh and Khurda on Wednesday.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist HR Biswas said the prevailing fog condition is due to availability of moisture, very light winds and normal temperature.Meanwhile, 15 places in the State recorded less than 15 degree Celsius on Monday. Phulbani was the coldest at 8.5 degree Celsius.

