Ganjam bar supports Bharat Bandh call

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam Bar Association (GBA) will extend support to the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers on December 8. Terming the new laws as anti-farmer, GBA chairman Bhagaban Sahu said, the farm Bills and new enactments are not only detrimental to the interests of farmers but also lawyers.

“Farmers will lose control over their own lands to corporate houses.” Similarly, scrapping of the mandi system will compel farmers to sell their food grains at the mercy of business firms. The disputes arising out of new enactments will involve commercial matters, contract agreements and partnership issues. Those under the purview of civil courts will be dealt by Collectors, he said. Sahu said barring the civil court jurisdiction is detrimental to the interest of lawyers and is an effort to undermine the judiciary.