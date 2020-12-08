STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oldest maternity care centre faces closure, locals unhappy

Established in 1944, the hospital once catered to thousands of pregnant woman and also provided outdoor consultation. 

Published: 08th December 2020 10:22 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Once the only destination for women for safe delivery of child in Sambalpur, Janardan Pujari Maternity Care Centre (JPMCC) in the City is staring at imminent closure.Resumption of healthcare services at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) has brought surgery procedures to a halt at the 76-year-old institution located at Golebazar. Established in 1944, the hospital once catered to thousands of pregnant woman and also provided outdoor consultation. 

In 2014-15, the centre was running with only one doctor who was transferred the same year and it turned inoperative. The hospital needs a permanent gynaecologist, paediatric specialist and a general doctor to function normally. 

Plans were afoot to restore the centre last year and it was made operational after DHH was turned into Covid hospital. Besides, the medical college and hospital (MCH) building on DHH premises was also closed to facilitate Covid care. JPMCC was renovated and all the necessary equipment and apparatus were installed to use it as an alternative of the MCH building.

Though there were 24 beds in the maternity centre, the capacity was increased temporarily during lockdown period in view of the increased occupancy. Adequate number of doctors and paramedical staff were also deployed at the centre. 

However, with the closure of Covid hospital, the DHH started functioning and the MCH building too resumed operation. All the staff were withdrawn from JPMCC and subsequently, surgery facilities were discontinued. 

Additional district medical officer (family welfare) KC Mohanta said, “Mostly, cesarean surgeries were performed at JPMCC but as MCH is functional now, the centre will be used for normal delivery only. Currently, there are two doctors engaged in JPMCC.”   

Sources said the decision of the district administration to withdraw doctors from JPMCC and stop most of the services has not gone down well with the locals who are of the view that the maternity centre should run alongside the DHH as the facilities at MCH are insufficient to cater to all the patients dependent on it.
Earlier, locals had also demanded restoration of the centre and appointment of doctors in view of its potential to not only provide better healthcare services but also reduce the burden on DHH.

