3-month long Eco Retreat at five locations from today

The event that was to be inaugurated on Tuesday was deferred by a day due to Bharat Bandh.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Tourism’s flagship three-month long glamping festival will begin at five major tourist destinations in the State from Wednesday. With an eye on domestic tourists, the event aims at reviving the tourism sector, the worst-hit during the pandemic.

After the success of first edition of Eco Retreat on Ramchandi beach in Konark from December last year, the Tourism department is hosting the glamorous camping at Badmul (Satkosia), Nalitapatia (Bhitarkanika), Daringibadi and Hirakud along with Ramchandi.

Tourists will be offered accommodation facilities and services in luxury tented cottages at par with 3 star category hotels during the festival that will continue till February 28. The event that was to be inaugurated on Tuesday was deferred by a day due to Bharat Bandh.

The Tourism department has arranged a small inauguration meet at all five locations at 11.30 am. Tourism Director Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav said the video messages of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Union PNG and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be displayed at the locations as part of opening ceremony.

“Through the event we want to convey that Odisha is now open to tourists, who can avail different packages and explore diverse tourism offerings,” Jadhav said.

