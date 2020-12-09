Border demarcation survey starts

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A team of revenue officials of Koraput on Tuesday started the survey to demarcate the border between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh near Sunabeda village in Pottangi block.

It was joined in the exercise by a special land settlement team from the Berhampur Settlement office. The border row between the two states has been raging for over a month now after a signboard was pushed 500 metre into Odisha side.

Even as the team comprising three revenue officials started the survey to re-verify the border, the actual boundary between the two states as earmarked during the settlement survey back in 1955 could not be located. In order to earmark the boundary, the Koraput administration had urged the RDC (Southern Division) to send a team of revenue officials.

The team along with revenue officials from Jeypore, Koraput and Pottangi, after arriving at the spot on Monday, started the survey. The team will initially locate the old marking stones and symbols near the villages. Later, they would submit a report to the district administration of Koraput for further action on the matter.