Farmers’ bandh partial in Odisha

The nationwide bandh called by farmer unions with support of opposition political parities and trade unions to oppose the Centre’s three farm laws evoked mixed response and remained peaceful across the State on Tuesday.

The shutdown call drew partial response in Sundargarh district. In Rourkela, members of the district Congress committee led by president George Tirkey staged road blockade for a couple of hours at Bisra square. While impact of the bandh on shops and business establishments was mixed, commercial vehicles stayed off roads due to influence of CITU-affiliated transport sector unions.

The bandh impact was partial in Sundargarh town. In Birmitrapur, the situation was normal except disruption of bus services between 11 am and 3 pm. No or little impact was felt at Rajgangpur town and protestors briefly stalled vehicular traffic at Ranibandh.

Coal mining and transportation at Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd in Hemgir block were unaffected. At the CPM dominated Koida Mining Circle, mineral transportation was affected. In Bonai sub-division, shops were open.

Agitators during bandh at Rourkela and (right) truck staff cooking food inside the vehicle on NH-16 in Jajpur | Express/Akshya Rout

Similarly, the bandh evoked partial response in Kalahandi district. The shutdown was more symbolic in nature with protestors including workers of political parties staging roadside demonstrations. The weekly market in Bhawanipatna remained open and people were seen crowding the vegetable shops. Vehicular movement was also normal. In Jaipatna, shops and business establishments were also open. There was no report of any law and order situation.

In Jajpur district, roads wore a deserted look due to the bandh. Vehicular traffic was disrupted on NH-16 as protesters staged blockade at Panikoili, Sathipur, Sahapur, Kuakhia, Jaraka, Barabati, Chandikhole and Chhatia. Farmers and workers of political parties also resorted to rail roko at Jajpur Road, Jenapur, Haridaspur and Dhanmandal railway stations.

Normal life was hit in Malkangiri due to the bandh. All shops and business establishments downed their shutters while vehicles remained off the roads. CPM, BSP and Congress workers picketed at various places in the town and blocked several roads. All the State government offices remained closed on the day. However, the Central government offices remained open.

In Ganjam, though the shutdown was total, many marriages were solemnised as emergency services including wedding ceremonies were exempted from the bandh. In Gopalpur’s Golabandh village, a marriage procession with over 200 persons was carried out using a high-decibel DJ system. Receiving information, local police reached the spot and seized the DJ vehicle along with generators. Police registered a case against five persons for violating Covid norms.

The bandh was total in Balangir district. All business establishments, government offices, banks, private institutions and petrol stations remained closed. Congress workers staged protest at various places. Sources said the district Congress committee took the lead in enforcing the bandh while farmers were hardly seen at the protest sites. Only a handful of farmers were seen participating in the protest.

Similarly, normal life came to a standstill in Koraput, Kendrapara, Ganjam and Dhenkanal due to the bandh.In Sambalpur, farmers blocked roads at Babubandh, Talab Chowk, Kuchinda, Jamankira and Bamra for two hours. Congress and CPI workers also blocked the Biju Expressway at Rengali. Trade union members were seen picketing in front of various Central government offices.

Groom halts at protest site to support farmers

Sambalpur: A bridegroom of Pandri villange under Lakhanpur block in the district showed his solidarity with the farmers’ protest in a unique way. During the bandh on Tuesday, farmers had blocked the road near Takwa protesting the Centre’s new farm laws. The groom, Raghunandan Bag, was on way to get married. However, he stopped near the protest site and extended his support to the agitating farmers. Bag said, “I was going for my marriage but stopped at the protest site for sometime to support our farmers.”