Hubby plays whistleblower, SI dismissed

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Odisha Police has dismissed a lady sub inspector, posted at Erasama police station, from service for concealing a criminal case pending against her prior to joining service in 2017. Curiously, it was her husband who played the ‘whistleblower.’

A letter to this effect was pasted in front of her house on Tuesday after she did not receive it personally. Director General of Police Abhay had issued the dismissal order.Sagarika Parida, native of Karakana village in Erasama, was facing three criminal cases pertaining to a land dispute with her neighbours. The cases were filed at Erasama police station in 2015.

While she was acquitted in two cases, another criminal case was still pending against her. In 2017, after she was selected to join as SI, the State Police verified her background and asked her to furnish a reply in connection with the cases.

Parida stated there was no case pending against her and this was confirmed by the then Erasama IIC following which she was issued the appointment letter.Interestingly, the whole thing blew up after the lady officer and her husband had a stand-off. The husband sought intervention of State Police over concealment the criminal case during her job and sought action.

Last week, the DGP dismissed the SI and and directed police to serve the letter but she did not receive on the pretext of ill-health following which police pasted the notice in front of her house, Erasama IIC Prasant Majhi informed.