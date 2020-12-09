STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man moves Orissa High Court for termination of pregnancy of minor daughter

The court interacted with the girl through video conferencing and issued the direction on Monday. 

Published: 09th December 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has referred a 17-year-old girl, who had allegedly been abducted by a youth and become pregnant, to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for ascertaining the age of her foetus after her father sought termination of pregnancy.

The minor girl was rescued by police after intervention of the High Court on a habeas corpus petition filed by her father on November 11. The medical reports submitted along with the petition indicated that she was around 18 weeks pregnant.  

The court interacted with the girl through video conferencing and issued the direction on Monday. The division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice Savitri Ratho said that the girl informed them about being impregnated by the accused and she does not want to continue with the pregnancy. She further informed the bench that if the pregnancy is not terminated, her education will be hit and she may face insurmountable difficulties.

“Since the law permits termination of pregnancy only up to 20 weeks and the proposed amendment to extend it up to 24 weeks has not yet been passed by the Parliament, we consider it expedient to refer the case to the Capital Hospital for examination of the victim by two specialists, one of whom should be a gynaecologist and another a radiologist”, the bench said in its order.

The bench directed the  Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar to get the girl examined by December 9 and fixed the next hearing on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Minor pregnancy
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp