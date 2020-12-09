STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition joins hands on farm laws to cover up their failures: BJP

Listing out the schemes launched by the NDA government for the farmers, Mohanty said benefits of some of the schemes have not reached the farmers due to poor implementation. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at the Opposition for politicising the three farms laws enacted by the Centre and misleading the farmers.State BJP president Samir Mohanty told mediaperons here that the Opposition political parties are not really worried for the farmers but have united against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The parties which have lost relevance have joined hands to save their existence, he added.

Highlighting the measures taken by the Prime Minister in the last six years for doubling the income of the farmers, Mohanty said the new laws are intended to unshackle the farmers from the clutches of middlemen who have been ruling the roost. As the new laws hit the middlemen hard, they with the support of Congress and other like-minded parties opposed to Modi have been instigating the gullible farmers and shamelessly trying to mobilise international support. 

“The Congress and its allies are rattled by the sweeping changes made in the agriculture sector to empower the farmers. The Modi government has contributed more to the farm sector in the last six years than the seven decades rule of the Congress,” Mohanty said.

“Farmers of Odisha are victims of the apathy of the BJD government towards agriculture sector. The farmers are not getting remunerative price for their produce due to lack of market linkage and infrastructure facilities like cold storage,” he added.

On the tacit support of the BJD to the Bharat Bandh, Mohanty said, “Some of the Opposition friends have come together to cover up their failures. They will be exposed in time.” 

Asserting that the farmers have benefitted hugely under Modi government as far as minimum support price is concerned, Mohanty said complaints of irregularities in distribution of online token for paddy procurement has come to the notice of the party. The BJP workers are watchful in all the 3,500 mandis of the State to ensure fair price to the farmers.

