OSCPCR seeks report on rehab for minor rape survivor

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A week after a youth was arrested for allegedly abducting a minor girl, holding her hostage and raping her, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) on Monday directed Abhyachandpur police and district child protection officer (DCPO) in Jagatsinghpur to look into rehabilitation measures for the survivor under Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 and submit a report within seven days.

On November 5, a 13-year-old girl had visited her relatives’s house in Abhyachandpur from where she was abducted by one Sankar Pradhan in the absence of family members. As per reports, Pradhan allegedly held the girl hostage for 27 days at a relative’s house where he also raped her. While the victim’s family lodged an FIR soon after, police arrested Pradhan last week from Cuttack, almost 27 days after the incident took place. Meanwhile, parents alleged that life of the victim is under threat as no security has been given to them. Even compensation and rehabilitation measures are yet to be offered, they said.