Slum dwellers smell scam in Fani aid, file Vig complaint

They threatened to move the Orissa High Court and Lokayukta if no action is initiated by the Vigilance Directorate.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Slum dwellers of Cuttack have filed a complaint against the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) with the State Vigilance alleging gross irregularities in disbursement of financial assistance among the Fani-hit poor people. 

The slum dwellers led by Akhila Odisha Jhopadpati Mahasangha president Brundaban Azad submitted the complaint on Monday urging authorities of the State’s anti-corruption wing to initiate a probe into the scam. 

According to the complaint, the State government had released funds towards providing financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to each beneficiary covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS). Accordingly, the civic body received Rs 7.21 crore towards distribution of financial assistance to all eligible beneficiaries. 

CMC in its official record showed that while a sum of Rs  7.09 crore was disbursed among 70,949 beneficiaries, the rest amount of Rs 12.29 lakh could not be disbursed among 1,229 beneficiaries and was returned to the District Civil Supply Officer. Though the CMC officials claimed to have disbursed Rs 1,000 to each beneficiary, the latter actually received Rs 500, alleged the slum dwellers in their complaint. 

To adjust the underpayment, a sum of Rs 3.54 core belonging to the Fani-hit beneficiaries was misappropriated by the civic body officials, the complainants further alleged.  They threatened to move the Orissa High Court and Lokayukta if no action is initiated by the Vigilance Directorate.

