Sorada BJD leader under CB scanner   

The leader, a close supporter of Panigrahy, amassed massive property and cash besides making attempts to acquire land. He is now under the radar of CB.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: It seems more trouble is brewing for loyalists of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy. The Crime Branch (CB), probing the alleged role of IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak’s son Akash in the job scam and role of Panigrahy in the fraud, has reportedly prepared a list of persons who had financial dealings with the MLA.

CB sources said apart from a liquor trader and a petrol bunk owner, a prominent BJD leader from Sorada allegedly deposited huge amount of money in Panigrahy’s bank account. 

The leader, a close supporter of Panigrahy, amassed massive property and cash besides making attempts to acquire land. He is now under the radar of CB.Ganjam BJD president Ramesh Chandra Chaupatnaik said allegations of Panigrahy acquiring illegal property at Sorada should be probed as his in-laws’ place is in the area. The charges against the MLA’s supporters too need a thorough inquiry, he added.

Meanwhile, the woman who was allegedly pressurised by Panigrahy to lodge complaint against Congress MLA of Sanakhemundi Ramesh Jena, has lodged a written complaint with Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra. The woman claimed that she paid `13 lakh to Panigrahy for jobs for her daughter and six other youths in Tata Motors. She further alleged that youths who paid money for jobs through her are demanding refund of the same.

Since CB is investigating the job fraud case, her complaint was sent to the anti-corruption agency. The woman said she would depose before the CB at Cuttack on Wednessday. Panigrahy is accused of collecting lakhs of rupees from unemployed youth on behalf of Akash with whom his daughter’s marriage was fixed.

